Saint John hospital limits entry to facility after business hours

Patients and visitors to a Saint John hospital are now limited to using one entrance to the facility after business hours.

The changes, which took effect Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, mean anyone looking to access the facility between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. must do so through the urgent care entrance, west of the front doors.

All other doors will be locked through the evening and overnight for security reasons.

In a news release, Horizon Health Network said “by limiting the number of access points to our facility we are better able to ensure the quality and safe care provided at Horizon’s St. Joseph’s Hospital for our patients and their families.”

The hospital’s Family Presence Policy, which allows visitors access 24 hours a day, is not affected by the move.