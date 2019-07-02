Crime
July 2, 2019 10:54 am
Updated: July 2, 2019 11:28 am

Man steals excavator and causes extensive damage in Sainte-Thérèse: police

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

A Thérèse-De-Blainville police spokesperson said the man was intoxicated when he allegedly went on a rampage while riding a backhoe.

A 50-year-old-man is expected to appear in court Tuesday after allegedly stealing an excavator and causing extensive damage in Sainte-Thérèse, northwest of Montreal.

The Régie Intermunicipale de Police Thérèse-De-Blainville said it received a call just before 9 p.m. Monday; a witness spotted the man stealing the heavy machinery.

The man allegedly drove the excavator into the downtown core of Sainte-Thérèse, ripping out a fence, striking a car and crashing into a residence.

Officers say he also knocked down an electrical wire, which caused a small fire. The flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

A Thérèse-de-Blainville police spokesperson said the man was intoxicated. He was arrested and interrogated by officers and faces multiple charges including theft, mischief, dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

Two police officers suffered burn injuries from the fire and have since been treated. There were no other reported injuries.

