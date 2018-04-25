Tip leads police to half of Grolsch beer stolen from near Montreal

Longueuil police say a little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month has been recovered in a warehouse in southwestern Montreal.

Police say the Grolsch beer that was found is the same that was reported stolen in mid-March from a warehouse near Montreal.

Three trucks packed with beer, dried beef and Jack Link’s brand pepperoni worth about $500,000 were stolen from the facility and later found abandoned and empty.

READ MORE: Nearly 20,000 cases of Grolsch beer stolen near Montreal

Police say a tip led them to a warehouse on Tuesday where they recovered about 11,000 cases, worth an estimated $300,000.

Two people were arrested, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any charges would be laid against them.

The say the dried meat has not been recovered.