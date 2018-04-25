Canada
April 25, 2018 8:47 am

Tip leads police to half of Grolsch beer stolen from near Montreal

By The Canadian Press

A can of Grolsch beer.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Denis Beaumont
A A

Longueuil police say a little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month has been recovered in a warehouse in southwestern Montreal.

Police say the Grolsch beer that was found is the same that was reported stolen in mid-March from a warehouse near Montreal.

Three trucks packed with beer, dried beef and Jack Link’s brand pepperoni worth about $500,000 were stolen from the facility and later found abandoned and empty.

READ MORE: Nearly 20,000 cases of Grolsch beer stolen near Montreal

Police say a tip led them to a warehouse on Tuesday where they recovered about 11,000 cases, worth an estimated $300,000.

Two people were arrested, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any charges would be laid against them.

The say the dried meat has not been recovered.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
food stolen
Grolsch beer
Longueuil beer theft
Longueuil Police
Stolen Beer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News