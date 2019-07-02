Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown postponed due to weather

Canada Day fireworks have been postponed in Charlottetown’s Victoria Park because of bad weather.

City officials say the fireworks will be held Tuesday at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick town cancels Canada Day parade due to a lack of interest

They say public safety is the city’s number one concern and the decision was not made lightly.

They thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Charlottetown Fire Department says the Canada Day fireworks show in Victoria Park is one of largest in Canada, requiring a significant amount of set up time.

WATCH: Saint John celebrates Canada Day

Environment Canada shows Charlottetown has been seeing a steady drizzle for the past 24 hours, which are forecast to end this morning.