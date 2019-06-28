Canada Day

More
Canada Day
June 28, 2019 11:00 am
Updated: June 28, 2019 11:21 am

New Brunswick town cancels Canada Day parade due to a lack of interest

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Canadian flag in Halifax, N.S., on June 15, 2019.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A A

A small-town Canada Day parade in New Brunswick has been cancelled, due to lack of interest.

The Town of Sussex says it received only five entries.

READ MORE: Canadians more likely to take pride in present day than history: poll

Community services director Jason Thorne says the holiday is on a Monday this year – creating a long weekend – and people are likely more interested in going to their cottages or other events, rather than working on a parade float.

Thorne says the town couldn’t justify closing the street and making other preparations for the parade with so few entrants.

He expects a good turnout for other Canada Day events scheduled in the community.

WATCH: Fun and festive ways to celebrate Canada Day

They include a community breakfast, live music, children’s activities at the arena, and a large fireworks display at night.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Day
Canada Day Parade
New Brunswick
sussex
Sussex New Brunswick
Town of Sussex

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.