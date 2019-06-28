New Brunswick town cancels Canada Day parade due to a lack of interest

A small-town Canada Day parade in New Brunswick has been cancelled, due to lack of interest.

The Town of Sussex says it received only five entries.

Community services director Jason Thorne says the holiday is on a Monday this year – creating a long weekend – and people are likely more interested in going to their cottages or other events, rather than working on a parade float.

Thorne says the town couldn’t justify closing the street and making other preparations for the parade with so few entrants.

He expects a good turnout for other Canada Day events scheduled in the community.

They include a community breakfast, live music, children’s activities at the arena, and a large fireworks display at night.