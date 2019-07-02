Christine Wood’s convicted killer expected to be sentenced Tuesday

The man convicted of killing Christine Wood is expected to be sentenced in court Tuesday morning.

Brett Overby was found guilty in May of second-degree murder for the death of Wood, who died in his basement in August 2016.

Overby told a courtroom he was responsible for her death, his lawyer said he didn’t mean to kill her.

According to Overby’s testimony, he and Wood met through a dating app and went for dinner and drinks. When they went back to his place on Burrows Avenue, they had sex twice.

The pair got into an argument, he said, claiming she punched him at one point. When things calmed down, he took her into the basement to show her “a mouse skeleton.” When they got to the basement, he told the courtroom she had a knife and attacked him.

Overby said he didn’t remember what happened after, but remembers her laying face down in a pool of blood near his weight bench.

Second-degree murder sentences come with an automatic life sentence without the eligibility of parole for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25.

Eleven out of the 12 jurors made recommendations, spanning from 10 years to 23 years.

