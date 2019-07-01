Abbotsford house fire sends 4 people to hospital

A house fire in Abbotsford sent four people to hospital Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of James Street, where crews arrived to find the building fully involved.

BC Emergency Health Services said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford police confirmed no one died in the fire, but couldn’t say anything more.

Fire officials have yet to provide comment.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.