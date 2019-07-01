Abbotsford house fire sends 4 people to hospital
A A
A house fire in Abbotsford sent four people to hospital Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of James Street, where crews arrived to find the building fully involved.
READ MORE: Road closed as crews battle intense fire at Surrey housing complex
BC Emergency Health Services said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Abbotsford police confirmed no one died in the fire, but couldn’t say anything more.
WATCH: (Aired May 23) Abbotsford police look for suspect in dangerous arson
Fire officials have yet to provide comment.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.