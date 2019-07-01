Kelowna downtown Canada Day celebrations brings out thousands

Big smiles, seas of red and white and Canadian flags waving in the air were all the eye could see in Kelowna’s downtown.

From Waterfront Park to Kelowna’s City Park thousands of people flooded the waterfront to celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday by taking part in a wide variety of activities for kids of all ages.

Inside Prospera Place Folkfest put on a display celebrating the many cultures that make up the mosaic that is Canada. With several different performances, traditional foods such as Italian, German, Hungarian and Caribean and of course a giant cake to celebrate the countries birthday,

“I love it here, it’s so beautiful,” said Eva Halasz, Hungarian-Canadian Cultural Society of the Okanagan.

“It’s really beautiful here, I love Canada. ”

Russian-Canadian, Victor Hamel-Alecsivcz said it was an honour to be able to be a Canadian.

“It’s a big honour to be able to represent Canada on Canada Day. It’s a big privilege because you see every culture that is mixed together and Canada has a very open-minded culture,” said Hamel-Alecsivcz

“People (Canadians) are very thankful and people are very hospitable. I have never met people in other places and countries that are this open-minded, this welcoming and have an open heart.”

The festivities will continue throughout the night of July 1 with live music and will end with a loud and colourful show at 10:30 p.m. that will be visible from Kelowna’s downtown waterfront.