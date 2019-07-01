Kelowna grocer’s diversity reflects the face of Canada every day

July 1, Canada Day, it’s the one day a year we all wave the maple leaf.

A day when the nation comes together to celebrate what it means to be Canadian.

Canada is known for being a multicultural mosaic of people who come from diverse backgrounds.

WATCH (July 1st, 2019): Thousands gather on Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada Day

So much so that multiculturalism in Canada is an official policy, ensuring that all citizens can keep their identities, take pride in their ancestry and still have a sense of belonging.

And nowhere is this more evident than at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer in Kelowna, where they celebrate Canada every day.

READ MORE: Canada Day underway in the Okanagan

At Peter’s, you can get great Canadian foods like maple syrup, back bacon and smoked salmon.

But it’s not the food at Peter’s that reflects Canada, it’s in the people who work there.

WATCH ( June 14th, 2091): B.C. grocery store sets ambitious goal to become zero-waste

“It’s more than just buying groceries,” said Peter Boyd, owner of Peter’s Your Independent Grocer.

“It’s a community.”

READ MORE: A list of Canada Day celebrations in B.C.’s Southern Interior

At his grocery store, Peter Boyd is building that community for everyone, from every walk of life, one employee at a time.

Boyd is doing that by employing people with diverse abilities and various multicultural backgrounds.

“We have people from all over the world that work here,” said Boyd.

WATCH (June 19th. 2019): Canadian Multiculturalism Day

Related Canadian pride on display on Dundas Place for Canada Day

People like Shenice Lawrence, a native of Jamaica who’s worked at Peter’s for seven years.

Lawrence says the feeling of inclusion that working at Peter’s gives her is tremendously important to her and her co-workers.

“He hires us because he wants us to feel included,” she says.

“He wants the community to look and feel as the entire Canada is,” said Lawrence

READ MORE: Canadian pride on display on Dundas Place for Canada Day

As a second generation Canadian, Peter’s personal credo of inclusivity is something he says he learned from his mother

“We grew up poor and my mother told me that no matter what, nobody should bet left behind.”

So on Canada Day, here’s to a great Canadian, Peter Boyd and to the people that he employs that reflect the diversity of our great country.