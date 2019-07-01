RCMP searching for missing Thompson man

Manitoba RCMP are concerned for the well-being of a man last seen in Thompson near Mystery Lake.

Erik White was last seen leaving a residence on Sauger Crescent in Thompson at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police describe the 29-year-old man as six feet tall and 185 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He’s believed to be in the Thompson area.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Thompson RCMP Detachment at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews respond to 2 early morning house fires Monday