Halifax artist claims he lost job after Donald Trump cartoon went viral

A well-known Nova Scotia cartoonist says he lost his job after his depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf over two drowned migrants went viral.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Michael de Adder stated that he was let go from all New Brunswick newspapers following the release of his Trump cartoon.

The illustration shows Trump asking two dead migrants, “Do you mind if I play through?,” referring to the image of a father and daughter from El Salvador lying face down in water surrounded by reeds.

The father and daughter were swept away by the current in the river between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.

In a tweet, de Adder said his cartoons will no longer appear in the Times and Transcript, Daily Gleaner, Telegraph Journal Provincial and Telegraph Journal Saint John — all owned and operated by Brunswick News Inc. (BNI).

“The highs and lows of cartooning. Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick,” de Adder tweeted Friday.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to make a career out of being fired. I’m still successfully drawing cartoons for other publications. I just need to recoup a percentage of my weekly income and get used to the idea I no longer have a voice in my home province.”

de Adder did not respond to calls for comment from Global News by the time of publication.

In a statement on Sunday, BNI said “it is entirely incorrect to suggest that it cancelled a freelance contract with Michael de Adder” over the Trump illustration.

“This is a false narrative which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media,” BNI stated, adding that they were “not even offered” the cartoon by de Adder.

“The decision to bring back reader favourite Greg Perry was made long before this cartoon, and negotiations had been going on for weeks.”

News of de Adder’s contract being suspended quickly spread on social media. George Takei from Star Trek called the cartoon “heartbreakingly accurate,” while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said the cartoon was “Pulitzer Prize-worthy.”

