Montreal’s public transit fares set to increase as of July 1

It will cost Montrealers a bit more to get around the city by Metro and bus as of July 1.

The city’s public transit fares are increasing starting on the holiday Monday.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is raising the price of single-use tickets by 25 cents. They now cost $3.50 instead of $3.25.

READ MORE: STM creating new express bus line, adding trains to Metro’s orange line to alleviate congestion

Monthly passes are also increasing by $1.50. It will now cost $86.50 to buy a pass from the first day to the last day of the month.

Group passes are now $17.50, an increase of 50 cents.

A full list of current fares can be found on the STM’s website.

There are also increases to train fares and fares for inter-municipal buses operated by Exo, in Longueuil and Laval.

WATCH: Quebec transport minister, Montreal mayor ride Metro’s orange line

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley