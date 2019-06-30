RCMP investigating shooting in Burnaby
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Burnaby late Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue near Vista Crescent, where the investigation appears to be centred around a four-door Acura SUV.
Details right now are scant, but Emergency Health Services confirm a male was rushed to hospital with serious gun shot wounds.
Witnesses tell Global News say that they heard three loud bangs similar to gun fire, and that a person inside a vehicle was taken to hospital.
Burnaby RCMP confirm to Global News that the victim and the shooter are apparently known to each other.
No arrests have been made at this point.
We’ll have more details as this story develops.
