Refurbished military jet makes return to Winnipeg’s Woodhaven Park

A bright red Canadian military plane is soaring over Woodhaven Park in St. James once again.

The Royal Canadian Air Force T-33 jet was gifted to the city of St. James in 1967.

The refurbished jet was remounted on its pedestal at Woodhaven Park and is accompanied by an informational panel.

READ MORE: Winnipeg dedicates Kapyong Park to Korean War veterans

“The T-33 jet has been a striking feature and landmark in St. James for the last 52 years for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Brian Bowman at its unveiling on Sunday.

The refurbishment of the plane included using a crane to lift the 7,000-pound aircraft from its pedestal.

The aluminum skin and steel mounting arms of the plane were repaired, along with some re-decaling and re-painting to RCAF standards.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg opens new washrooms in La Barriere Park

“The RCAF has a long and storied history with our city, and the work that the men and women of the RCAF do to protect our freedoms and way of life is extraordinary,” said Transcona city councillor, Shawn Nason.

The price tag of the refurbished plane is $180,000.

City crews doing final preparations for Sunday’s rededication ceremony of the T-33 Jet in Woodhaven. Public is invited to attend, Sunday, June 30, 10AM, Portage Ave at Woodhaven Blvd. pic.twitter.com/wO6QVVSv2q — Scott Gillingham (@ScottGillingham) June 28, 2019