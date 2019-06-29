City of Winnipeg opens new washrooms in La Barriere Park

The City of Winnipeg has constructed new all-season washrooms in La Barriere Park.

The new washroom facility replaces the original seasonal public washrooms, which were constructed in the mid-1960s.

“La Barriere Park is a regional park, “said Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Sherri Rollins. “It’s great to see the collaboration of all south-end councillors working to improve the park.”

The new facility includes two universal toilets that are fully accessible and will operate year-round.

The new building is located in a visible section of the park off the main parking lot, near the sports fields and picnic areas.

The project was completed at a cost of $500,000 from the Public Works Department’s capital budget.