Winnipeg dedicates Kapyong Park to Korean War veterans

The city of Winnipeg dedicated a park on Ness Avenue on Saturday to the 700 Canadian soldiers who fought in the battle of Kapyong in the Korean War.

The 700 Canadian soldiers were part of the Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and fought in the battle of Kapyong which took place in April of 1951.

The Canadian troops helped defend a crucial hill in the front lines of the Korean War against a force of about 5,000 Chinese soldiers.

The battle began on April 22nd and ended on April 25th near the Kapyong River, approximately two hours northwest of Seoul.

“The Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Kapyong defied great odds in defending the city from invasion during the Korean War,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman at the opening ceremony.

Members of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, along with Kim Sungki the Mayor of Gapyeong, South Korea, were present at the park’s grand opening.

There are monuments that honour the soldiers who fought in the battle of Kapyong throughout the park.

Ten boulders at the entrance of the new park located at 340 Amherst Street represent the 10 fallen Canadian soldiers and 700 Canadian troops who fought in the battle.

“The thoughtful design and curation of the park truly tells the heroic story of the Battle of Kapyong,” said St. James Councillor, Scott Gillingham.

Concrete blocks in the park that double as seating for 100 people point in the direction of Kapyong, and fan out towards the 10 granite boulders near the park’s entrance.

The city of Winnipeg spent $288,000 on renovations for the park.

