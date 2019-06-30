Canada
June 30, 2019 10:50 am

What’s open and closed in London on Canada Day 2019

By 980 CFPL
Holiday long weekends often lead to service closures and last-minute panic, which is why 980 CFPL has composed a list of what’s open and closed on Monday for your convenience.

What’s open:

  • Some restaurants
  • Convenience stores
  • Labatt Beer Store (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
  • Outdoor pools and splash pads
  • Some recreation facilities including Palasad, East Park and Boler Mountain
  • Rexall Pharmacies

What’s closed: 

  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Grocery Stores
  • Malls
  • London Public Libraries
  • LCBO and The Beer Store
  • Covent Garden Market
  • Walk-in clinics

Also:

  • LTC will run on a holiday schedule.
  • Dundas Place between Talbot Street and Covent Garden Market is closed for celebrations.
  • Canada Post will not deliver or collect any mail or packages.

The weather calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorm with a high of 29 C.

