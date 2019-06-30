What’s open and closed in London on Canada Day 2019

Holiday long weekends often lead to service closures and last-minute panic, which is why 980 CFPL has composed a list of what’s open and closed on Monday for your convenience.

What’s open:

Some restaurants

Convenience stores

Labatt Beer Store (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Outdoor pools and splash pads

Some recreation facilities including Palasad, East Park and Boler Mountain

Rexall Pharmacies

What’s closed:

Government offices

Banks

Grocery Stores

Malls

London Public Libraries

LCBO and The Beer Store

Covent Garden Market

Walk-in clinics

Also:

LTC will run on a holiday schedule.

Dundas Place between Talbot Street and Covent Garden Market is closed for celebrations.

Canada Post will not deliver or collect any mail or packages.

The weather calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorm with a high of 29 C.