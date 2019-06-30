What’s open and closed in London on Canada Day 2019
Holiday long weekends often lead to service closures and last-minute panic, which is why 980 CFPL has composed a list of what’s open and closed on Monday for your convenience.
What’s open:
- Some restaurants
- Convenience stores
- Labatt Beer Store (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Outdoor pools and splash pads
- Some recreation facilities including Palasad, East Park and Boler Mountain
- Rexall Pharmacies
What’s closed:
- Government offices
- Banks
- Grocery Stores
- Malls
- London Public Libraries
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Covent Garden Market
- Walk-in clinics
Also:
- LTC will run on a holiday schedule.
- Dundas Place between Talbot Street and Covent Garden Market is closed for celebrations.
- Canada Post will not deliver or collect any mail or packages.
The weather calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorm with a high of 29 C.
