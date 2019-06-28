What’s on for Canada Day in London

As Canada prepares to celebrate the nation’s 152nd birthday, here’s what Londoners can expect for local Canada Day festivities.

Environment Canada is forecasting a sweltering weekend in London, leaving the chance for a trip to the beach or comfortably enjoying fireworks in the outdoors.

Here’s what’s on for London on July 1:

Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

The city’s main Canada Day festivities have shifted from Harris Park this year to Dundas Place.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 12 p.m. for a day chock-full of entertainment including performances from the North London Dance Centre, the Dilbar Bollywood Dance Group as well as local lion dancers.

Music will arrive later from a number of local musicians including Chad Price, the Golden Harps Steel Orchestra, the London Rhythm and Soul Revue and the Tallbeat Stilt Drumming Troupe.

Those looking for a bite to eat will be happy to know more than 30 food vendors will be on hand.

IT’S BACK! The perfect #CanadaDay photo op, the big red chair courtesy of The Table & Chair Co. will be at @DundasPlace & Talbot during Canada Day London presented by @canadalifeco on Monday, July 1 from noon – 11 PM! https://t.co/tmc2IAmFG4 #MyCanadaLife #CanadaDayLDN #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/e7I6ATAtdQ — Canada Day London (@CanadaDayLdn) June 26, 2019

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

Area Fireworks

Byron Optimist Sports Complex at 10 p.m.

Glencoe Fairgrounds at dusk

White Oaks Park at 10 p.m.

East Elgin COmmunity Complex (Aylmer) at dusk

Argyle fireworks have been cancelled

Free admission is being provided all day for a step back in time at Fanshawe Pioneer Village.

Londoners are invited for an old-fashioned Canada Day celebration featuring relay races, spelling bees, crafts and speeches, as well as dancing at Purple Hill Loyal Orange Lodge.

No fireworks will be on hand, but those attending will be treated to a day full of family-friendly fun.

Canada Day at the museum

Both Museum London and London Children’s Museum will be providing free admission all day on July 1.

Museum London will provide plenty of family-friendly learning experiences and activities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Doors open a little earlier for the Children’s Museum, who will be sharing stories on exceptional Canadians, exploring Canadian artifacts and teaching about First Nation constellation stories. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WATCH: Fun and festive ways to celebrate Canada Day

Gates open at 12 p.m. for a historical celebration of Canada Day at London’s Eldon House.

Visitors will be allowed self-guided tours of the city’s oldest residence which houses family heirlooms, furnishings and priceless treasures from four generations of the Harris Family, the same family that provided the namesake for London’s Harris Park.

Cake will be served at 2 p.m. and activities and food will be on deck throughout the event before gates close at 4 p.m.

Taking a dip on Canada Day

Those looking to refresh on what’s set to be a scorcher of a Canada Day long weekend will be relieved to know the city has officially opened its swimming pools, wading pools and spray pads for the summer.

Prices vary for different pool locations, but the refreshing feeling of a summertime swim remains the same throughout.

All spray pads are free to use.

Canada Day at the ballpark

Baseball-craving Londoners will have a chance to cheer on the city’s team as the London Majors host the Barrie Baycats.

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. for the team’s annual Canada Day celebration game. The Majors play on home turf at Labatt Memorial Park.

READ MORE: Canada Day trivia: How many of these 150 facts do you know?

Night Market

The London Heritage council is hosting Night Market London, a free event featuring live music, entertainment, local craft been and vendors, as well as food trucks and local artisans. The free event gets underway at 7 p.m. Sunday outside at the Market Square and Dundas Place, wrapping up by 11 p.m.