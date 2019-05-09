London’s Canada Day celebrations shift to Dundas Place for 2-day event

Canada Day celebrations are coming to London’s downtown core.

Officials with the London Heritage Council say Canada Day festivities this summer will be a two-day event along Dundas Place.

“On Sunday, June 30, you can kick off Canada Day celebrations with a night market happening on Dundas Place and Talbot Street,” said Dhira Ghosh, spokesperson for the London Heritage Council.

“We’ll have multicultural performances, we will have First Nations, we will have mainstream performers, [and] there will be food trucks, vendors and street performers.”

She said there will also be a beer tent featuring local breweries.

“We’re trying to show local London flavour.”

On Canada Day, celebrations continue on Dundas Place at Talbot Street, and Ghosh said people can either walk over to the park to see the fireworks or they can stay on Dundas Street and watch from there.

Either way, she said everyone will have a great view.

A call is out for vendors and performers to come forward.

Vendors will set up shop at Dundas Place at Talbot Street, instead of Harris Park as in previous years.

— With files from Jake Jeffrey