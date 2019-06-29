Vancouver police seeking missing stroke patient

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 55-year-old man who has suffered a recent stroke and has been recovering at a care facility on Vancouver’s west side.

Balwinder Thandi was last seen on Friday June 28 walking away from his care facility near West 27th Avenue and Oak Street in Vancouver at around 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Thandi has now missed his necessary daily medication. He may be confused or disoriented, and is not likely to ask for assistance.

Mr. Thandi is described as South Asian, 160 pounds, 5’9” tall, with a slim to medium build, short black greying hair, and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a grey Michael Jordan hoodie, black sweatpants and white runners.

Anyone who sees Balwinder Thandi is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.