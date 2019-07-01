Regina welcomes 30 new Canadians during Canada Day celebrations

Thousands of people in Regina got out to celebrate the country’s 152nd birthday.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for ideal conditions for Canada Day as people donned red and white to show off their Canadian pride.

For others, the celebrations marked the start of a new beginning.

Thirty people took the oath of citizenship at a special ceremony at the Government House.

Zakir Ullah, along with his four siblings, immigrated from Afghanistan and are now proud to call Canada their home.

“Coming from a war-zone country and being in Canada now which is a safe country does really mean a lot to us as a family,” Ullah said.

Shirish Kumer Vaghasiya says he’s waited years to call himself Canadian.

“I feel very privileged to call myself a Canadian,” said Vaghasiya, who was born in India. “Thank you Canada for making us part of this country.”

Wascana Park is where many of the festivities took place including multicultural performances, displays, food trucks and fireworks.

A popular event is the annual Plywood Cup where teams of four build boats out a limited supplies and attempt to race their creations across the lake.

The event, organized by the Regina Progress Club, raised $70,000 for local charities including the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

Another spectacle that drew thousands to the park was Western Canada’s Strongman competition.

Twelve competitors took part in fitness tests including a 20,000-pound truck pull, keg toss, and atlas throw to compete for the ultimate title.

“It’s definitely a lifestyle,” organizer Tyler Harnett said. “They lift heavy weights, eat a lot of food and also have to monitor their sleep and stress levels.”

The celebrations marked a national display of unity from coast to coast as people came together to show what make this country so unique.

For a full list of Canada Day celebrations, visit the Regina Canada Day website.