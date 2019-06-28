Lethbridge man sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual interference with underage boys

A Lethbridge man who plead guilty in July, 2018, to two counts of sexual interference involving two 15-year-old boys was sentenced to one year behind bars on Friday.

Cody Tyler Black Forehead was first charged in April, 2017, after police said he invited two teens he met online to go drinking. Police also noting that while the teens were intoxicated Black Forehead performed unwanted sexual acts on them.

On Friday, the accused was present in the courtroom for his sentencing, as the crown and defence presented a joint submission.

Crown prosecutor Brad Stephanson asked for one year in custody for each count faced followed by 18 month’s probation.

Defence lawyer Vince Guinan agreed with this sentence. He also took time to tell the court that Black Forehead is aware of his mistakes and ‘remorseful’ for his actions.

“He does understand and he’s very sorry,” Guinan said before the judge Friday. “He wished me to convey those emotions today.”

The judge was quick to agree with the proposed submission, and soon handed down a one-year sentence to Black Forehead on each count to be served concurrently.

Black Forehead will also face several probation restrictions upon his release which include: no contact with the victims, no drug or alcohol use and he must attend counselling sessions as directed by his probation officer.

While the judge noted to the court that this sentence does fall in the lower range for this type of crime, he said, quote:

“All the reports show that you are a man we can truly say there’s hope for.”

The judge added he hopes the sentence will offer Black Forehead the help he needs moving forward.