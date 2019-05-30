Lethbridge man charged with sexually assaulting woman at show home

A Lethbridge man has been charged after police allege he sexually assaulted a woman who was showing a home to a possible buyer.

According to Lethbridge police, the 23-year-old woman was working at a show home on May 29 when a man came inside and asked to see a different home down the street.

While showing the man the empty home, it’s alleged the man sexually assaulted her while they were in the basement.

Investigators say the woman was able to message coworkers in the area for help before leaving the house and one arrived just as the suspect was driving away.

Police were able to identify and arrest him a short while later based on the descriptions given.

“This was a random crime where the victim and accused are unknown to one another,” police said Thursday.

Maneesh Kumar Khokar, 42, has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released on the conditions he not be in contact the alleged victim or attend any of the homes listed as for sale by the company she works for.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.