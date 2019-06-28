32-year-old man charged with voyeurism in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police

A 32-year-old man has been charged after he was spotted in a backyard overnight unwanted in the area of Mapledawn Drive in Midland, OPP say.

The suspect, who’s from Midland, was arrested on Wednesday, police say, and was charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment and trespassing at night.

The accused was released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Aug. 8, police add.

Anyone with information about this incident or related behaviour can contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

