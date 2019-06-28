Belleville CAO leaves position

There’s been a recent change in leadership at the City of Belleville.

Chief administrative officer Rick Kester is no longer working for the city, effective immediately.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the city says Kester was an important member of city staff and made valuable contributions to the City of Belleville.

Kester initially joined the City of Belleville as deputy chief engineer back in 2001.

He was appointed CAO in 2011.

No reason was given for Kester’s departure, and the city provided no further comment on the matter.

Kester has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Global News.

The search to fill the vacant position will begin immediately.