Kitchener man dead after car hits commercial truck in Haldimand County

OPP say a Kitchener man is dead after he hit a truck on Highway 56 in Haldimand County.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Kitchener is dead after his car hit a fuel-tanker truck near the intersection at Empires Corner in Haldimand County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the fatality was the result of a collision on Highway 56 north of Concession 4 Road, around 7:00 A.M. on Friday.

Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) say both vehicles were travelling on Highway 56, the sedan southbound and the truck northbound.

Police believe the car veered out of its lane and hit the ‘commercial motor vehicle.’

The driver of the car died on scene.

The truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

OPP are asking anyone with information on the collision to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

