Guelph police officer facing misconduct charge

Guelph police say one of their own officers has been charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act.

The officer was not identified in a news release on Friday, but police said he was an 18-year veteran of the service.

It’s also not known what led to the charge being laid.

The constable will appear at a public hearing on Wednesday to answer the charge.

