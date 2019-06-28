Crime
Guelph police officer facing misconduct charge

Guelph police say one of their own officers is facing a charge of misconduct.

Guelph police say one of their own officers has been charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act.

The officer was not identified in a news release on Friday, but police said he was an 18-year veteran of the service.

It’s also not known what led to the charge being laid.

The constable will appear at a public hearing on Wednesday to answer the charge.

