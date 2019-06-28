OPP investigating cattle truck rollover near Arthur

Wellington County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision which involved a loaded cattle truck near Arthur on Thursday evening.

Provincial police responded to the scene at Wellington Road 16, just south of Wellington Road 89 north of Arthur around 7:10 p.m. alongside Wellington North Fire and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services.

Investigators say that a loaded truck carrying cattle rolled over and downed power lines in the process.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, was not injured in the incident, however, a veterinarian was called in to tend to the injured cattle aboard the truck.

Hydro crews were also on scene repairing the downed hydro wires.

Wellington OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash and ask anyone with additional information or possible witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

#WellingtonOPP investigate single motor vehicle rollover on WR 16 near Highway 89 involving a loaded cattle truck. Hydro outage in area due to downed wires-crews on scene for repairs. Veterinarian tending to injured animals. Investigation ongoing. Driver not injured. ^CR pic.twitter.com/YRkhtWy7dl — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 28, 2019