Manitoba’s meth task force report released; suggests central needle distribution network
An eagerly-awaited task force charged with recommending measures to reduce the use of meth and meth-related crime in Manitoba has 24 recommendations, including the creation of a centralized needle distribution and recovery network.
“A provincial centralized distribution network … would significantly improve the consistency of harm reduction services across the province,” reads the report.
“The program should also include the availability of drug testing, a technology that is available to offer the testing for the presence of harmful additives in the drugs prior to consumption.
“Injection with a used needle puts people who inject drugs at risk for blood‐borne pathogen transmission and can damage the skin, soft tissue, and veins. Needle‐sharing rates have declined across Canada due in most part to provincial harm reduction and needle return programs.”
Winnipeg has struggled with the sheer number of needles found on the ground throughout the city, from parks to school grounds to back alleys.
READ MORE: Growing used needle problem puts Bear Clan on record pace for picking up syringes
The Bear Clan said earlier this year that they picked up 20,000 used needles in the first three months of 2019.
The report does not mention the possibility of a safe-injection site, and there are no timelines associated with any of the recommendations.
MP Robert Falcon Oulette called the report underwhelming.
“It lacks a bit more specificity, it doesn’t actually give any demands of any level of government, so what do we want from the Province, what do we want from the City, what do you need from the federal government?”
“You know, how many hours extra do we need in the RAM clinic? How many extra beds to we need in the detox. How many extra beds do we need in short, medium term treatment and then how many do we need in long term treatment?
“We need a concrete proposal and that’s what I was hoping for from the task force.”
READ MORE: ‘Meth camps’ showing up in city parks, says Winnipeg homeless advocate
The recommendations:
- Education for landlords regarding mechanisms to address problems that impact community and public safety
- Develop and promote Community Safety Networks
- Promote the use of Crime Stoppers for reporting drug-related activities
- Support community in developing accessible, culturally appropriate recreation opportunities for children and youth to build resilience, including skilled recreation leadership programs
- Engage with national, provincial and local businesses to provide access to employment through partnership that provides opportunities
- Build on what’s working: 24/7 ‘Safe Spaces’ (longer hours for safe spaces)
- Expand the capacity of the Winnipeg Drug Treatment court
- Establish Drug Treatment Courts across the province
- Provide housing supports for Drug Treatment Court participants that need assistance acquiring safe, secure housing
- Create joint enforcement and disruption teams
- Improve data sharing and analytics capacity to better facilitate intelligence-led data-driven policing
- Examine how information sharing can help community members and organizations in their work
- Amend or introduce legislation to ensure individuals involved in the illicit drug trade do not profit from unlawful activities.
- Deliver detoxification, medical transition, treatment and supportive housing through an evidence based, co-ordinated continuum of care
- Limit barriers and increase access to available treatment spaces
- Expand Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics and primary care capacity to manage patients with addictions
- Increase emergent Telehealth mental health and addiction service for adults and youth, in particular to rural areas
- Develop an integrated community outreach program, including a program of assertive community treatment
- Create additional withdrawal management services across the province
- Examine whether The Intoxicated Persons Detention Act (IPDA) requires
modification (such as length of time of detention) due to the unique circumstances
of meth addiction.
- Review and implement culturally appropriate programming
- Create a centralized harm reduction supply distribution, including safe distribution and recovery of needles
- Examine how to best utilize peer experience and support to promote public health practices to reduce harms and risks
- Improve health data surveillance systems
- Develop an alert system for disseminating information
- Use technology to enhance communication strategies
- Develop a comprehensive communications/media strategy
