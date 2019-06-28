Manitoba’s meth task force report released; suggests central needle distribution network

An eagerly-awaited task force charged with recommending measures to reduce the use of meth and meth-related crime in Manitoba has 24 recommendations, including the creation of a centralized needle distribution and recovery network.

“A provincial centralized distribution network … would significantly improve the consistency of harm reduction services across the province,” reads the report.

“The program should also include the availability of drug testing, a technology that is available to offer the testing for the presence of harmful additives in the drugs prior to consumption.

“Injection with a used needle puts people who inject drugs at risk for blood‐borne pathogen transmission and can damage the skin, soft tissue, and veins. Needle‐sharing rates have declined across Canada due in most part to provincial harm reduction and needle return programs.”

Winnipeg has struggled with the sheer number of needles found on the ground throughout the city, from parks to school grounds to back alleys.

The Bear Clan said earlier this year that they picked up 20,000 used needles in the first three months of 2019.

The report does not mention the possibility of a safe-injection site, and there are no timelines associated with any of the recommendations.

MP Robert Falcon Oulette called the report underwhelming.

“It lacks a bit more specificity, it doesn’t actually give any demands of any level of government, so what do we want from the Province, what do we want from the City, what do you need from the federal government?”

“You know, how many hours extra do we need in the RAM clinic? How many extra beds to we need in the detox. How many extra beds do we need in short, medium term treatment and then how many do we need in long term treatment?

“We need a concrete proposal and that’s what I was hoping for from the task force.”

The recommendations:

Education for landlords regarding mechanisms to address problems that impact community and public safety

Develop and promote Community Safety Networks

Promote the use of Crime Stoppers for reporting drug-related activities

Support community in developing accessible, culturally appropriate recreation opportunities for children and youth to build resilience, including skilled recreation leadership programs

Engage with national, provincial and local businesses to provide access to employment through partnership that provides opportunities

Build on what’s working: 24/7 ‘Safe Spaces’ (longer hours for safe spaces)

Expand the capacity of the Winnipeg Drug Treatment court

Establish Drug Treatment Courts across the province

Provide housing supports for Drug Treatment Court participants that need assistance acquiring safe, secure housing

Create joint enforcement and disruption teams

Improve data sharing and analytics capacity to better facilitate intelligence-led data-driven policing

Examine how information sharing can help community members and organizations in their work

Amend or introduce legislation to ensure individuals involved in the illicit drug trade do not profit from unlawful activities.

Deliver detoxification, medical transition, treatment and supportive housing through an evidence based, co-ordinated continuum of care

Limit barriers and increase access to available treatment spaces

Expand Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics and primary care capacity to manage patients with addictions

Increase emergent Telehealth mental health and addiction service for adults and youth, in particular to rural areas

Develop an integrated community outreach program, including a program of assertive community treatment

Create additional withdrawal management services across the province

Examine whether The Intoxicated Persons Detention Act (IPDA) requires

modification (such as length of time of detention) due to the unique circumstances

of meth addiction.

modification (such as length of time of detention) due to the unique circumstances of meth addiction. Review and implement culturally appropriate programming

Create a centralized harm reduction supply distribution, including safe distribution and recovery of needles

Examine how to best utilize peer experience and support to promote public health practices to reduce harms and risks

Improve health data surveillance systems

Develop an alert system for disseminating information

Use technology to enhance communication strategies

Develop a comprehensive communications/media strategy

