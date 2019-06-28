HAZMAT team responds to minor chemical leak west of London

London fire crews responded to a farmer’s field west of the city on Friday morning after receiving reports of an ammonia tank leak.

HAZMAT was called to the location on Gideon Drive as a precaution, but fire officials say the minor leak was quickly shut off with the help of the owner of the tank.

Gary Mosburger, platoon chief manager with the London fire department, says they received a call about a tank in a farmer’s field that appeared to be smoking.

“Our first arriving units noticed it wasn’t just a tank, it was a chemical agricultural tank that’s used in the farming industry. It’s very common to see them in fields this time of year with all the planning going on,” said Mosburger, adding that the tank’s owner was very co-operative and helped assist crews.

“Farmers who are dealing with this sort of thing on a daily basis have all the necessary PPE (Personal protective equipment) to fix the problems, which was just a minor loose fitting and a cap that could be put on that fitting.”

Mosburger says the leak itself was quickly resolved.

“The small amount of vapour was actually leaking from the tank, and noticing the situation required our HAZMAT team to attend,” said Mosburger.

“It was a very, very small leak — nothing of public concern — and obviously, it didn’t fit the criteria for an evacuation or anything like that.”

Mosburger says there was no danger to the public but wanted to have HAZMAT on scene as just a precaution.

The roadway remained open while fire crews were on scene.