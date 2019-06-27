Crime
June 27, 2019 10:05 am

One person suffers serious injuries following collision with cement truck in southeast London

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Police are reporting serious injuries following a motor vehicle collision south of London Thursday morning.

Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
One person has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a cement truck in southeast London.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on Highbury Ave. between Dingman Dr. and Westminster Dr.

Police closed a section of Highbury Ave. while they investigated the crash, but the roadway reopened just before 10 a.m.

The investigation continues.

