One person suffers serious injuries following collision with cement truck in southeast London

One person has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a cement truck in southeast London.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on Highbury Ave. between Dingman Dr. and Westminster Dr.

Clean up continues for what police say was a collision between a vehicle and a cement truck on Highbury Ave, south of Dingman Dr. @lpsmediaoffice report serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Highbury Ave b/w Dingman and Westminster Dr expected to reopen soon #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/SUUwAvnisA — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) June 27, 2019

Police closed a section of Highbury Ave. while they investigated the crash, but the roadway reopened just before 10 a.m.

The investigation continues.