Lightning strikes Kelowna natural gas line, sparking grass fire

Natural gas began spewing out of the ground after a nearby lightning strike in East Kelowna on Thursday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. during an intense electrical and rain storm near a home in the 4200 block of June Springs Rd.

The Kelowna Fire Department contained the grass fire that followed the line rupture, maintaining it at about 2 metres square.

FortisBC crews have been called in to turn off the natural gas to the area so that the fire can be extinguished and the line repaired.