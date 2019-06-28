Lightning strikes Kelowna natural gas line, sparking grass fire
Natural gas began spewing out of the ground after a nearby lightning strike in East Kelowna on Thursday night.
It happened at around 8 p.m. during an intense electrical and rain storm near a home in the 4200 block of June Springs Rd.
The Kelowna Fire Department contained the grass fire that followed the line rupture, maintaining it at about 2 metres square.
FortisBC crews have been called in to turn off the natural gas to the area so that the fire can be extinguished and the line repaired.
