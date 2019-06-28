Weather
June 28, 2019 12:46 am
Updated: June 28, 2019 12:48 am

Lightning strikes Kelowna natural gas line, sparking grass fire

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Fire crews rushed to a grass fire on June Springs Rd. where a bolt of lightning struck the ground, rupturing a natural gas line and causing a grass fire.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
Natural gas began spewing out of the ground after a nearby lightning strike in East Kelowna on Thursday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. during an intense electrical and rain storm near a home in the 4200 block of June Springs Rd.

The Kelowna Fire Department contained the grass fire that followed the line rupture, maintaining it at about 2 metres square.

FortisBC crews have been called in to turn off the natural gas to the area so that the fire can be extinguished and the line repaired.

