Woman, 71, struck by train in Town of Mount Royal

A 71-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a train in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police were called to the scene around 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening at the Mont-Royal commuter train station.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says witnesses told investigators the woman was walking along the designated crossing area but did not see an oncoming train.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head and lower body, according to Chèvrefils. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

— With files from The Canadian Press

