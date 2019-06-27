Sask. advocate for children and youth suspended after harassment complaints

Corey O’Soup has been suspended from his duties as Saskatchewan’s advocate for children and youth, according to a statement from the office of the speaker.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mark Docherty announced on Thursday that the board of internal economy has suspended O’Soup, effective immediately, as the result of an investigation into multiple harassment complaints.

“Harassment cannot be tolerated in any workplace, and certainly not in the office of a statutory officer of the assembly,” Docherty said in a press release.

“I want to assure the staff members of the advocate’s office, and of all statutory offices, that we support their right to work in a safe and respectful environment. I fully intend to bring this matter before the assembly at the earliest opportunity in its next sitting.”

The investigation was conducted by an independent party with extensive experience, the statement said. The investigator was not disclosed.

The board has also appointed Mary McFadyen, who is the province’s ombudsman, to serve as interim advocate for children and youth.

The board appointed McFadyen to ensure the important operations of the office are able to continue uninterrupted.

The advocate for children and youth is a statutory officer of the legislative assembly of Saskatchewan. The advocate leads a team of professionals to advocate for the rights, interests, and well-being of children and youth in Saskatchewan.

O’Soup was appointed Saskatchewan’s Advocate for Children and Youth on Aug. 3, 2016, and assumed the position on Nov. 1, 2016.