Halifax Canada Day celebration to be graced by NBA champ Danny Green

Two-time NBA champion Danny Green “won’t be empty-handed” at a Downtown Halifax Canada Day celebration this weekend, according to organizers.

The Toronto Raptors shooting guard was already slated to be on the East Coast for the long weekend to host a basketball camp at Dalhousie University for some of his young fans.

Gab LeVert, one of the co-founders of the group that played host to the Jurassic Park celebrations during the NBA Finals, saw Green’s arrival as an opportunity.

“We had so many in the city that had celebrated the historic Raptors run with us at Jurassic Park Halifax, we decided to present the opportunity to do a celebration party down at the waterfront,” said LeVert of Tidal League.

“We’re just excited to have him show up and enjoy himself in the city, and see what kind of a fan base we have here in Halifax.”

LeVert wouldn’t confirm whether Green would bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy, but Tidal League said Green “won’t be empty-handed” in response to a comment in an Instagram post.

LeVert, along with partners Kurt Benson and Gabe Roy, were the driving force behind the Jurassic Park at Halifax’s Rogers Square, where hundreds of fans converged for every game of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

“It was the most exciting project I’ve ever been a part of,” LeVert said.

“It was definitely a tough come-down after the finals, but we were just ready to get right back to business and come up with the next event we wanted to bring to the city, and here we are.”

Green was in Halifax for his first time in September, where he hosted a live show of his podcast. Tidal League was also fundamental in piecing that together.

“We really showed him a good time and he really appreciated the city,” Levert said. “To have a Raptor, and now even an NBA champion to come to Halifax for a camp, is unbelievable.”

#TBT to @DGreen_14’s first visit to Halifax in September when we convinced him to try a #donair 😂 He wasn’t EXACTLY a fan. pic.twitter.com/hU6ywdzO3m — Tidal League (@tidal_league) June 27, 2019

The Tidal League waterfront party will take place at Salt Yard next to Waterfront Warehouse on Lower Water Street. The event is 19-plus, but is open to all ages so long as they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian.

General admission tickets are going for $20. VIP packages are available for $150, where fans get two drinks, access to an exclusive after party, as well as a meet and greet with Green.

The party is set to kick off at 7 p.m.