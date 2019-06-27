Winnipeg Ice add two forwards in CHL Import draft

The Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice have bolstered their forward ranks with the addition of Michal Teply of the Czech Republic and Germany’s Nino Nino Kinder in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

Teply was the fourth overall selection and was also a fourth round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in last weekend’s NHL Entry Draft. The 6-3, 187 pound 18-year-old forward can play either wing and had two assists in 15 games played for HC Liberec of the top men’s league in his home country before being loaned to a pair of second division teams where he had 4-6-10 totals in 23 games.

Ice Team president and General Manager Matt Cockell is expecting the 6-3 and 187 pound 18 year old to be a top six forward.

He’ll certainly be an impactful player right away for us.

“From a fit perspective, I think it’s gonna work out really well. I think he’s interested to come to North America, develop his game, and work hard to earn a contract with the Blackhawks.”

The Ice took Kinder with the 64th pick in today’s draft. He is also 18 and was the co-leading scorer for Germany at the World U18 Division 1A Championship tournament in Grenoble, France back in April.

Cockell also expects Kinder to be able to make an impact in his first season of junior hockey in North America. “Nino’s a very skilled player. He certainly has had offensive success wherever he’s played.”

The 6-0 and 163 pound left-winger is currently attending the LA Kings development camp and had 41 points in 33 regular season games for Eisbaren Berlin of the German Under 20 league.