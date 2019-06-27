New Harbourview playground replaces former structure destroyed in 2017 arson
Harbourview Park is home to a new, nautical-themed play structure, which officially opened on Thursday.
The Transcona park lost its original play structure in 2017 when it was destroyed by arson.
“The transformation of Harbourview Park demonstrates an understanding of local needs and aspirations keeping play at the centre of community services,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks.
“I am delighted that Harbourview Park has a significant investment for children and I hope they enjoy it this summer and for years to come.”
Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason said the restored playground is important for the community.
“Many family memories have been made over the years at Harbourview Park, and I am hopeful that many more will come as Winnipeg works to renew this wonderful regional park in the future,” said Nason.
