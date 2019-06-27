New Harbourview playground replaces former structure destroyed in 2017 arson

Harbourview Park is home to a new, nautical-themed play structure, which officially opened on Thursday.

The Transcona park lost its original play structure in 2017 when it was destroyed by arson.

Today at 10:30 a.m. the @cityofwinnipeg will live stream the grand opening of the new play structure in Harbourview Park: https://t.co/Tupdd7tvRz — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 27, 2019

“The transformation of Harbourview Park demonstrates an understanding of local needs and aspirations keeping play at the centre of community services,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, Chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks.

READ MORE: Winnipeg outdoor pools set to open

“I am delighted that Harbourview Park has a significant investment for children and I hope they enjoy it this summer and for years to come.”

Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason said the restored playground is important for the community.

“Many family memories have been made over the years at Harbourview Park, and I am hopeful that many more will come as Winnipeg works to renew this wonderful regional park in the future,” said Nason.

And with a cut of the golden scissors…The replacement playground for Harbourview Park is officially open. Thanks to Councillor Browaty for his strong advocacy in pushing this to completion. #wpgpoli @ Harbourview… https://t.co/Ji99cUOn75 — Shawn Nason (@ShawnNason) June 27, 2019

WATCH: Fire destroys pirate ship playground in Winnipeg’s Harbourview Park