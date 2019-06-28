Wait, There’s More podcast: Neo Nazi groups added to terror list

Earlier this year, the head of Canada’s spy agency, CSIS, testified before the Senate committee on national security. He told them that the agency was more and more preoccupied with the threat of violent right-wing extremism and white supremacists.

Statistics Canada numbers show that in 2017, police reported hate crimes went up by 47 per cent. And experts say the number of organized hate groups that are active in Canada is also on the rise.

READ MORE: Canada adds neo-Nazi groups Blood & Honour, Combat 18 to list of terror organizations

On Friday’s episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Stewart Bell, an investigative journalist for Global News, who reports on terrorism and extremism in Canada. They talk about who Blood and Honour and Combat 18 are. She also connects with Barbara Perry, an expert on the right wing movement about why putting them on the list of outlawed terror organizations matters, and what right extremism in Canada looks like today.

