Wait, There’s More podcast: China’s ban on Canadian meat
China is calling out Canada’s meat as foul while Canada suspects foul play.
The international dispute between the two countries is escalating as the quality of food products from Canada comes into question.
WATCH: A Chinese ban on Canadian meat could hit over 20 per cent of pork exports, data shows
On Wednesday, Chinese inspectors said Canadian pork contains an additive that is banned in China. That resulted in the stoppage of all Canadian meat shipments into the country. Canada, meanwhile, insists the matter requires further investigation.
WATCH: What is ractopamine, the drug banned in China but permitted in Canadian pork?
The meat spat follows a dispute between the two countries over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
READ MORE: China’s ban on Canadian meat will lead to ‘huge’ losses, industry says
