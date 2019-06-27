Wait, There’s More podcast: China’s ban on Canadian meat

China is calling out Canada’s meat as foul while Canada suspects foul play.

The international dispute between the two countries is escalating as the quality of food products from Canada comes into question.

WATCH: A Chinese ban on Canadian meat could hit over 20 per cent of pork exports, data shows

On Wednesday, Chinese inspectors said Canadian pork contains an additive that is banned in China. That resulted in the stoppage of all Canadian meat shipments into the country. Canada, meanwhile, insists the matter requires further investigation. WATCH: What is ractopamine, the drug banned in China but permitted in Canadian pork?

Story continues below The meat spat follows a dispute between the two countries over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. READ MORE: China’s ban on Canadian meat will lead to ‘huge’ losses, industry says

On today’s episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with John Keogh, founder and managing principal of Shantalla Inc., who breaks down Canada’s actions up to date. Yves Tiberghein, the director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia, also speaks about potential links between the current situation and disputes between Canada and China.

