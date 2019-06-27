Crime
Man dead after stabbing in Parkwoods: Toronto police

A man has died Thursday morning after being stabbed at Parkwoods Village Drive & Gisburn Road.

Toronto police say a man has died after being stabbed in the east end of the city on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews received a call just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near Ellesmere Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics later told Global News that a man was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect description available at this time and details about the victim have not been released.

