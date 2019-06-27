Man dead after stabbing in Parkwoods: Toronto police
Toronto police say a man has died after being stabbed in the east end of the city on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews received a call just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing near Ellesmere Road and Victoria Park Avenue.
Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics later told Global News that a man was pronounced dead on scene.
There is no suspect description available at this time and details about the victim have not been released.
