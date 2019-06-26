Kelowna senior with dementia focus of RCMP search

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 65-year-old woman who walked away from her care facility Wednesday afternoon.

Cathy Wilson has dementia, according to police, and gets very confused.

Wilson wast last seen at around 3 p.m. near her care facility in the 100 block of Davie Rd. in Rutland.

She is 5 foot 2 inches tall, has short hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black dress shirt with white flowers, khaki shorts, green socks and pink running shoes.

“Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Miss Wilson or knows of her whereabouts to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300,” Cst. Lesley Smith said.