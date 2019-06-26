Sports
June 26, 2019 5:14 pm
Updated: June 26, 2019 5:20 pm

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol extends deal for one year by taking player option

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol makes a pass at practice for the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol has accepted a one-year player option on his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.

The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.

Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday’s deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

READ MORE: Ujiri talks DeRozan trade, Casey firing and Leonard free agency at year-end press conference

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard also has a one-year player option on his deal with a deadline for a decision on Saturday, but he is expected to turn it down and become a marquee free agent on Sunday after leading Toronto to its first NBA title this year.

Guard Danny Green is the other Raptors regular slated to become a free agent.

The Raptors acquired Gasol in a deal with the Grizzlies in February.

WATCH: Marc Gasol after the Raptors won the NBA championship

