June 26, 2019 2:34 pm

Quebec man dead after RV crashes into ferry: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Warning: Video contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised. A surveillance camera captured a terrifying accident on a ferry in Tadoussac, Quebec where an RV can be seen jumping the ramp and landing on the deck of the departed ferry. The driver of the RV later died of his injuries, while a female passenger is in critical condition. No one on-board the ferry was injured.

One of the two people seriously injured when their recreational vehicle crashed into a Quebec ferry has died.

Quebec provincial police said 40-year-old Eric Belec wasn’t able to stop the RV, which careened down an embankment and off a launch ramp before crashing in a heap on the ferry that was just pulling away from the dock in Tadoussac, Que.

Belec died in hospital Monday evening. A 40-year-old female passenger remained in hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The accident at the Tadoussac pier, about 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, cancelled ferry crossings to Baie-Sainte-Catherine for several hours before service resumed late Monday evening with a single ferry.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu of the Quebec provincial police said mechanical issues with the RV were likely to blame for the crash.

The year-round service is in operation 24 hours a day to ferry vehicle traffic across the Saguenay River.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

