Study finds seismic lines in Alberta’s boreal forest increase methane emissions

University researchers say seismic lines used in energy exploration increase emissions of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas.

In a paper released today, Greg McDermid of the University of Calgary says seismic lines release enough methane to increase estimates of emissions caused by land use by at least seven per cent.

READ MORE: Study finds Canada’s oilsands emit CO2 emissions significantly higher than reported

McDermid says methane is released when machinery cutting such lines through peatlands compacts the soil and removes vegetation.

That raises the water table, causing an increase in methane — a greenhouse gas at least 25 times more potent that carbon dioxide.

READ MORE: ‘Virtually impossible’ for Canada to cut emissions in half by 2030 to meet UN goals, experts say

McDermid says his research also found far more seismic lines than previously thought.

Using high-resolution satellite photos, he and his colleagues discovered at least 345,000 kilometres of the lines and trails over Alberta peatlands — almost twice as many as in other public datasets.

READ MORE: Alberta’s foothills carved up by seismic lines

McDermid says many energy companies are working hard on the problem but there’s a lot of work to do.

And he says researchers have just started understanding how to restore seismic lines on the landscape.

Watch below (Jan. 31, 2018): A new report confirms that B.C.’s oil and gas industry is vastly under-reporting leaks of methane gas into the atmosphere. Paul Johnson reports.