Mercier Bridge roadwork causes major delays

Roadwork on Montreal’s Honoré-Mercier Bridge caused significant traffic delays Wednesday morning as Transports Quebec works to repair slabs on the bridge’s deck.

“It’s going to be tough. Look, we’re used to it being tough. You have to try to do this off hours. People were on the bridge for an hour and that’s going to be the norm,” said Rick Leckner, traffic analyst.

The span has been reduced to one lane in each direction to accommodate the work.

“Fortunately this summer, we need less time to do all this work, so four weeks instead of eight like last year,” said Gilles Payer, a spokesperson with Transports Quebec.

Some measures have been put in place to help commuters, including free train and bus services.

Officials say they are examining whether they should continue the free train services for the next month.

“This weekend, you’ll have no southbound access on the Champlain Bridge until July 1 and you’ve also got this situation on the Mercier Bridge,” Leckner noted.

“You cannot escape the traffic chaos in the city. And the traffic chaos in this city will stay for many years to come.”

Work on the bridge is expected to continue until July 20. The Mercier Bridge is one of five major links connecting Montreal to the Montérégie.

