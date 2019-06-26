Crime
June 26, 2019 9:25 am

20,000 contraband cigarettes seized at a home in Burnsville, N.B.: RCMP

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Getty Images
A A

A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after the Tracadie RCMP seized a quantity of illegal cigarettes at a residence in Burnsville, N.B.

Police seized nearly 20,000 contraband cigarettes at a home on Route 135.

READ MORE: OPP reminding smokers of tobacco rules after seizing 2,500 illegal cigarettes near Guelph

The man was later released, and according to authorities he will be served a summons to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnsville
Cigarettes
Contraband cigarettes
Crime
illegal cigarettes
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
Police
Police investigation
Tracadie RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.