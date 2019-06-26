20,000 contraband cigarettes seized at a home in Burnsville, N.B.: RCMP

A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after the Tracadie RCMP seized a quantity of illegal cigarettes at a residence in Burnsville, N.B.

Police seized nearly 20,000 contraband cigarettes at a home on Route 135.

The man was later released, and according to authorities he will be served a summons to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.