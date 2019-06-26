20,000 contraband cigarettes seized at a home in Burnsville, N.B.: RCMP
A A
A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after the Tracadie RCMP seized a quantity of illegal cigarettes at a residence in Burnsville, N.B.
Police seized nearly 20,000 contraband cigarettes at a home on Route 135.
READ MORE: OPP reminding smokers of tobacco rules after seizing 2,500 illegal cigarettes near Guelph
The man was later released, and according to authorities he will be served a summons to appear in court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.