June 25, 2019 10:42 pm

Highway 97 closed north of Penticton, no detour available

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 97 north of Penticton.

Credit: Robyn Buyer
A possible fatal crash north of Penticton has shut down Highway 97 until 10 p.m.

RCMP have yet to release information about the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. but witnesses said it involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The road was wet from heavy rain at the time of the crash.

Traffic is backed up in both directions while motorists wait for the highway to reopen.

DriveBC said no detour is available.

~More to come 

 

 

