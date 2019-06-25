Highway 97 closed north of Penticton, no detour available
A possible fatal crash north of Penticton has shut down Highway 97 until 10 p.m.
RCMP have yet to release information about the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. but witnesses said it involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
The road was wet from heavy rain at the time of the crash.
Traffic is backed up in both directions while motorists wait for the highway to reopen.
DriveBC said no detour is available.
~More to come
