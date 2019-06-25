Highway 97 closed north of Penticton, no detour available

A possible fatal crash north of Penticton has shut down Highway 97 until 10 p.m.

RCMP have yet to release information about the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. but witnesses said it involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The road was wet from heavy rain at the time of the crash.

HEADS UP – #BCHwy97 is closed 2km north of #Penticton due to a vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening: 10 PM. RCMP investigation in progress. Detour not available. Details: https://t.co/SZnOS1W7Jz — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 26, 2019

Traffic is backed up in both directions while motorists wait for the highway to reopen.

DriveBC said no detour is available.

~More to come