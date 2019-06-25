Family sentenced to 45 days in jail after starving animals found on Whitchurch-Stouffville farm

Three family members have each been sentenced to 45 days in jail after both starving and dead animals were found on a farm in Whitchurch-Stouffville in 2018.

In March 2019, Victoria and David Small, as well as their son Jason Small, each pleaded guilty to permitting animals to be in distress.

During a court appearance in Newmarket on Tuesday, they were handed a 45-day sentence, a $1000 fine, two years probation and a ban on owning livestock for life.

The case began in April 2018 after 14 starving horses, a pony, four chickens and a pig were all found starving on a farm the Small family rented in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The animals were discovered after the Smalls fell behind on their rent and the landlord went to the property.

After authorities were notified, dead horses were also found buried on the property.

Justice of the Peace E. Linda DeBartolo told the court the Smalls’ guilty pleas saved hours of traumatic court proceedings. DeBartolo added that by pleading guilty, she believed the Smalls were remorseful.

She added, “Because of the media coverage they will have a stigma hanging over their heads for the rest of their lives.”

However, over a dozen animal advocates were in the courtroom for the sentencing, all of whom said they believed the sentence was not harsh enough.

Lawyer Calvin Barry, who is representing Victoria and Jason Small, asked for a $5000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning livestock.

Barry said he will likely be appealing the custodial sentence for his clients.

Victoria, David & Jason Small leaving court in Newmarket. The JP ordered them to surrender into custody on July 19 after being pleading guilty to animal abuse charges. Lawyer Calvin Barry says he’ll likely be appealing the custodial sentence calling this a “sad case” all around pic.twitter.com/bngfkbQT2m — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 25, 2019