2nd-degree murder charge laid after victim in Jesse Davidson Park stabbing dies

London police have laid a second-degree murder charge after a man critically injured in a stabbing last week died of his injuries in hospital.

Last Tuesday evening, police responded to Jesse Davidson Park on Viscount Road to find a man suffering from serious injuries.

A second man with life-threatening injuries was later found at a London hospital.

Both were initially listed in critical condition, but last Wednesday afternoon, police announced that Albert Zamora-Doxtator, 32, of London had been released from hospital and charged with aggravated assault.

On June 25, police announced that Steven William Douglas Burgess, 33, of London died in hospital on Saturday.

Zamora-Doxtator has since been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The weapon has not yet been found and police are still appealing to the public for more information.

The case marks London’s fifth homicide of 2019, according to police.