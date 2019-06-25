2 Etobicoke men charged after stolen vehicle recovered in Wasaga Beach: OPP
Two men from Etobicoke have been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Wasaga Beach during the early hours on Monday, Huronia West OPP say.
At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision where the suspect vehicle fled the scene on River Road East, officers say.
Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, and an investigation subsequently found that the vehicle was stolen, OPP say.
Ethan Labas, 19, and Jaydem Maraboli, 18, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.
Labas was additionally charged with driving a vehicle without a licence and failing to stop after an accident.
The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Aug. 8.
