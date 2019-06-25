Crime
June 25, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated: June 25, 2019 1:27 pm

2 Etobicoke men charged after stolen vehicle recovered in Wasaga Beach: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Two men were charged in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Wasaga Beach.

Global News File
A A

Two men from Etobicoke have been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Wasaga Beach during the early hours on Monday, Huronia West OPP say.

At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision where the suspect vehicle fled the scene on River Road East, officers say.

READ MORE: Dead man found in Barrie: police

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, and an investigation subsequently found that the vehicle was stolen, OPP say.

Ethan Labas, 19, and Jaydem Maraboli, 18, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

READ MORE: 4 charged in drug trafficking investigation involving fentanyl in Simcoe County: OPP

Labas was additionally charged with driving a vehicle without a licence and failing to stop after an accident.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Aug. 8.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Etobicoke news
Huronia West Opp
OPP
Wasaga Beach
Wasaga Beach Etobicoke
Wasaga Beach news
Wasaga Beach stolen vehicle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.